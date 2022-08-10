What Nitish Kumar Said After Becoming Bihar CM For 8th Time: Top Quotes

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister. The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

For some, it was a reversal of happenings in 2017, when he dumped the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' to rejoin the NDA, while for others it was a reversal of happenings in Maharashtra where a Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government was overthrown to form a BJP-rebel Sena government.

The frequent change of platforms from secular socialist to aligning with a right-wing party to being an upholder of Dalit rights may have diminished Nitish’s standing as the ‘sushasan’ (good governance) man, but his political ability to do the impossible has certainly not diminished.

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar countered the BJP's charge that he had insulted the public mandate by walking out of the alliance with BJP and tying up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Here's what Nitish Kumar said after resuming power:

1. "I didn't want to be CM after the 2020 (Assembly poll) results, but I was put under pressure. You see what happened."

2. "How many seats did we win in 2015? And look at what we have been reduced to. Ask people in the party what they have been reduced to."

3. "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2020? Can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

4. "I am not an aspirant for the PM's post. The question is will the person who came in 2014 win in 2024."

5. “The party made the decision together (to leave BJP)...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014,”