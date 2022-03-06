Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
TN Inoculated 91.70 Pc Of Population With First Dose: Health Minister

As much as 73.46 per cent were covered with the second dose as 5,54,088 people received the vaccines during the mass campaign, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

Covid-19 vaccination center. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:39 pm

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 91.70 per cent of its population with first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 with 99,597 people getting covered during the 23rd mega vaccination camp held on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. As much as 73.46 per cent were covered with the second dose as 5,54,088 people received the vaccines during the mass campaign, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.

In total, 6,81,977 were administered the doses, including 28,292 people receiving the precautionary booster doses, he said. On Friday, Tamil Nadu covered the significant milestone of breaching 10 crore vaccinations, with 10,00,30,346 people receiving the jabs.

In the 22 mega vaccination camps conducted by the health department so far, 3.72 crore people were benefited.  Mass vaccination exercise was formally rolled out by the government on September 12, 2021.

Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive that was conducted in primary health centres (PHCs), government hospitals and schools in the city. In view of the mass vaccination exercise held today, there would not be any special camp on Sunday, the release added.

With PTI Inputs

