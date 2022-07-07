Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC Calls Out PM Modi Over LPG Price Hike

The Trinamool Congress has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sustained hike in LPG prices and his alleged indifference towards the issue.

undefined
Domestic LPG Prices have gone up by Rs 244 per cylinder since June 2021 PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 9:39 am

 The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a hike in domestic cooking gas and said the common man continues to suffer but he does not care.

 Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May on firming international energy prices. "Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 50/cylinder. Mr. @narendramodi showering the people of India with all his love, yet again," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

 Sarcastically alluding to the PM Cares Fund, the party said "in Modi Ji's 'Amrit Kaal', suffering does not stop. And the PM? Does not care." Non-subsidized LPG now costs Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 1,003 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Common households pay non-subsidized rates for the cooking gas they buy after the government restricted subsidy to just poor beneficiaries who got connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Related stories

By Condemning MP Mahua Moitra's Comment On Kali, TMC Has Sacrificed Its Bengali Identity Before National Aspirations

Domestic LPG Price Hike: Cooking gas cylinder gets costlier by Rs 50; here’s how much it will cost now 

Congress Calls Out Central Government Over Inflation, Says Commoners Unable To Afford LPG Refill

This is the third increase in the LPG rate since May and the fourth this year. The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7. Rates went up by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on May 19.

 Prices have gone up by Rs 244 per cylinder since June 2021. Of this, Rs 153.50 increase happened since March 2022.

Tags

National Trinamool Congress Narendra Modi LPG Cylinder PM CARES Fund Ujjwala Scheme
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads