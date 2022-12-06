Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Time To Reaffirm Ideals Of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Congress Pays Tributes To Ambedkar

Time To Reaffirm Ideals Of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Congress Pays Tributes To Ambedkar

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path."

Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 12:17 pm

The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying it is time to reaffirm the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice which he truly championed.

Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex.

"'We are Indians, firstly and lastly' – Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of — liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed," Kharge said in a tweet. Social transformation is the foundation for any progress, he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path."

"Humblest tributes to him, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas," Gandhi said on Twitter. The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, remembered the architect of the Constitution.

"Baba Saheb devoted his life to liberating the socially backward from illiteracy & ignorance & paved the way for a society built through liberty, equality, and fraternity," the party said.

(With PTI inputs)

