Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Time To Impose Pre-Hearing Costs In Commercial Cases To Prevent Frivolous Matters Says CJI

Time To Impose Pre-Hearing Costs In Commercial Cases To Prevent Frivolous Matters Says CJI

To prevent frivolous appeals before the Supreme Court, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases.

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 10:44 pm

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said it is time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters involving commercial issues to be argued before the Supreme Court.

The CJI made the oral observation and said that such frivolous commercial matters wasted a lot of the court's time and needed to be clamped down upon.

“The time has come to impose anticipatory costs in commercial matters which come to Supreme Court. It is time for the Supreme Court in commercial matters to say that first deposit Rs 5 crore cost and if it's frivolous then the cost will remain with us," the CJI said.

A CJI-headed bench was hearing an appeal against an interim order of the high court in a commercial dispute case.

"You do not realise that you come to the Supreme Court for such matters and take up judicial time. You are challenging an interim order of a division bench of the high court... Why should we interfere," the CJI observed?

The applicant, thereafter, withdrew his plea.

