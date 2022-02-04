Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Tibetans Protest Beijing Winter Olympics Outside Chinese Embassy

The Tibetan Youth Congress in a statement said that the Olympic games symbolise love and peace and are a tool to promote a peaceful solution to conflicts.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 5:29 pm

A group of Tibetans on Friday held a protest near the Chinese Embassy in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri against the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, police said. 


A senior police officer said around 50 to 60 people came for the protest around noon with placards. The protest lasted for around 45 minutes before they were dispersed from the area, the officer said adding, that no one was detained. 


Some of the placards read “Say no to genocide games”, “We will not watch the genocide games”, and “CCP stop killing in Tibet”. The Tibetan Youth Congress in a statement said that the Olympic games symbolise love and peace and are a tool to promote a peaceful solution to conflicts.

“But this time it is hosted in Beijing, China -- a country that has a record for their Human Rights Violation and for committing genocide of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and others who are colonized and controlled under an oppressive repressive system,” it said.


The group alleged that China continues to commit “gross Human Rights violations” in Tibet and “demolish and destroy the monastic institutions down to ashes”. 


“Recently, before a month countdown to the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese government forcefully demolished a 99-foot Buddha statue and burned down 45 prayer wheels amid a wave of ongoing demolitions in Drago and other parts of Tibet.


“And the CCP continues to detain and imprison Tibetans for expressing their disapproval of the hardline policies, and in human treatment,” it said.

With PTI inputs.

