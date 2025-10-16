Three Arrested In Plot To Kill Woman Over Property Dispute In Sardhana

A woman and her two accomplices have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her stepmother-in-law over a property dispute.
In a bid to eliminate Seema Devi, Komal allegedly enlisted her brother, Bhavya, to carry out the attack, offering him Rs 1.5 lakh for the job.
Seema Devi’s husband, Mukesh Chand, filed a complaint the same day, prompting police to register a case of attempted murder at the Sardhana police station.
The main accused, identified as Komal, reportedly harbored resentment toward her stepmother-in-law, Seema Devi, who had recently expressed her intention to adopt a child. According to investigators, Komal feared that the adoption could impact her future claim to the family property, PTI reported.
The Superintendent of Police (Rural) said Bhavya entered the family home in Meerut's Sardhana area on October 12, wearing a mask, and shot Seema Devi in the leg. Though she was seriously injured, the bullet was not fatal.
Two special investigation teams and the SWAT (Dehat) unit were tasked with the case.
During questioning, Bhavya confessed and disclosed that the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, was supplied by his friend Harshit. Following this revelation, police recovered the firearm and took Harshit into custody.
All three accused, Komal, Bhavya, and Harshit, were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Sardhana police and SWAT team.
With PTI inputs