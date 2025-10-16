Three Arrested In Plot To Kill Woman Over Property Dispute In Sardhana

In a bid to eliminate Seema Devi, Komal allegedly enlisted her brother, Bhavya, to carry out the attack, offering him Rs 1.5 lakh for the job. The Superintendent of Police (Rural) said Bhavya entered the family home in Meerut’s Sardhana area on October 12, wearing a mask, and shot Seema Devi in the leg. Though she was seriously injured, the bullet was not fatal.