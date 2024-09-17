National

'Those Who Want To Divide...': PM Modi Hits Back At Oppn After Row Over Visit To CJI's Residence For Ganpati Puja

PM Modi said, "Congress and its ecosystem have problems with me taking part in Ganesh Puja."

PM Modi performs Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachuds residence |
PM Modi performs Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence | Photo: X/@BJP4India
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Friday, hit back at the opposition for the row over his visit to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Puja.

"Even today, those who want to divide society have problems with Ganesh Utsav," Modi said, adding that "Congress and its ecosystem have problems with me taking part in Ganesh Puja."

The Prime Minister was addressing an event in Odisha, where had gone to launch the state government's financial assistance scheme for women, "Subhadra Yojana".

He also noted Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Utsav is not just about faith for the country but, "it played important role in freedom movement".

Last week, a row had erupted after PM Modi visited the CJI's residence and performed Ganpati Puja with CJI Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das.

The visit triggered a trail of reaction from the Opposition as well as the common public, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut saying that after this visit, it is doubtful if there will be justice in the Sena vs Sena case as the Prime Minister is the other party in that matter.

Raut said that "if a custodian of the Constitution meets politicians, it can create doubt in the minds of people".

PM Modi performs Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence | - X/@BJP4India
PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The Sena UBT leader said that the CJI should distance himself from their case as his relation with another political party is "openly visible". "Will CJI Chandrachud be able to give us justice in such a situation?" he asked.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using puja for political gains and said that the party had made its motives clear.

Netizens on social media also condemned the visit by the PM and said that "In a functioning democracy, Executive and Judiciary are supposed to maintain distance."

However, the BJP in its rebuttal had said that "the executive and judiciary praying before Gods revered by crores of devotees across India reflects the real strength of Indian secularism. Deal with it."

The party had hit back at the opposition and asked that how come the guts of those who encourage Prime Ministers' presence at Iftars are twisting and turning at seeing PM Modi perform Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Third-place Hockey Play-off Asian Champions Trophy: Can PAK Overcome Korean Defense And Level The Score?
  2. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  3. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  5. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Water Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna Rise Amid Heavy Rains, Low-Lying Areas In Patna, Prayagraj Evacuated
  2. AAP Names Atishi As New Delhi CM After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  3. Day In Pics: September 17, 2024
  4. 'Unacceptable': India Reacts To New York BAPS Temple Vandalism | A Look At Past Incidents
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  4. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  5. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav