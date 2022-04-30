There Would Be No Water, Electricity Shortage In Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Despite the geographical conditions, there would be no shortage of water and electricity in Rajasthan due to efficient management by the state government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

The government's top priority is to provide water to the villages. It will be ensured that people don't face any problem in getting drinking water, he said after reviewing the works of energy, PHED, disaster management and Relief, MGNREGA and Gopalan departments.

According to a statement, Gehlot said that top officials should visit different areas and inspect water and electricity supply arrangements. They should talk to people and solve their problems on the spot, he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government would ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in any district and directed officers that water is supplied through tankers on local demand. Rs 50 lakh has been provided to all district collectors for contingency works so that repair of hand pumps, water supply through tankers, and tubewell digging can be done immediately, Gehlot said.

He said that regular power supply should be ensured in the state and directed officials to keep additional generators and transformers ready to meet any exigencies. At the same time, he appealed to the people not to waste water and electricity.

The chief minister directed the district collectors to make the working hours under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) start from 6 am to give the workers relief from the scorching heat. In a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the state, Gehlot said his government has a zero-tolerance policy toward crime.

In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti festivals, the police should be proactive in maintaining law and order, he said and directed officials to identify those disturbing peace and take proper action against them.

(With PTI inputs)