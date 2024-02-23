The Claim For Ram

Unlike Valmiki’s Ramayana, the philosophical Ram of the Great Ramayana (Maha-Ramayana) sets on a pilgrimage as a teenager and emerges deeply introspective about the futility of life, exactly like the young prince Siddhartha (Buddha) once did, and broods concluding, “I do not belong to anyone. Nobody belongs to me. I will die like a lamp bereft of oil. After abandoning everything I will abandon this body”. Remember it is the Maha-Ramayana, the story of Ram’s metaphysical life. The exasperated Ram, a fresh sceptic, is perturbed by his own ignorance and seeks knowledge from his teacher Vasistha. He is an introspective and reflective Ram and this pilgrimage is an exercise of self-questioning. The dialogue begins and Vasistha appreciates the rational scepticism of Ram, saying: “Even the word of a child is accepted if it is in accordance with reason; otherwise the word of even the Brahma, the creator of the world, is to be abandoned like a piece of straw.” Ram begins questioning himself, seeking answers from Vasistha: “The knowledge of scriptures is a burden to the unwise and wisdom is a burden to one who is full of attachment; to one who is restless, his own mind is a burden; and to one who has no self-knowledge, the body is a burden. Though I am a hero, this craving makes me a frightened coward; though I have eyes to see, it makes me blind; though I am full of joy, it makes me miserable; it is like a dreadful goblin.” “I do not regard him as a hero who is able to battle successfully against a mighty army; only him I consider a hero who is able to cross the ocean known as the mind and the senses.” “Shame, shame upon those who are bound to this body, deluded by the wine of ignorance! Shame on those who are bound to this world!” (Translation by Venkatesananda)