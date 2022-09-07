Thane Logs 122 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,748

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 122 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,43,042, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, there are currently 1,748 active Covid-19 cases in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the Covid-19 fatality toll in the district to 11,948, the official said. The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,29,876, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)