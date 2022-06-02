Thane District Reports 155 New COVID-19 Cases

With the addition of 155 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,10,243, an official said on Thursday. These cases were reported on Wednesday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)