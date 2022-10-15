Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Telangana Reports 78 New Covid-19 Cases

A Covid-19 bulletin said 83 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,34,348.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:04 pm

Telangana on Saturday recorded 78 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,028.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases  with 42.

A Covid-19 bulletin said 83 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,34,348.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,254 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 569. 

(With PTI Inputs)

