Telangana Logs 851 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Saturday recorded 851 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,19,141.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Hyderabad district with 327.

A health department bulletin said 652 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,09,661.

The recovery rate stood at 98.84 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,024 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 5,369.

(Inputs from PTI)