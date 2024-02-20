Telangana Govt Official Weeps On Being Caught Taking Bribe | On Cam

An Executive Engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department in Telangana started weeping after being caught red handed taking bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office in Huderabad on Monday.
A video of the official, identified as K Jaga Jyothi, while being caught by the Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has circulated on social media, showing her crying.
The official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said.
The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused official, it said, adding that the case is under investigation.
K Jaga Jyothi reportedly underwent the phenolphthalein test, with her right-hand fingers testing positive. Phenolphthalein is a chemical compound, which after breaking down turns pink, making it a key tool in catching bribe recipients.
Traces of the solution sticks to the hands of whoever touches the marked bills or documents, and the pink colour appears upon contact with a mild base.