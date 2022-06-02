Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Formation Day: Ministry Of Culture To Celebrate 8 Years Of Telangana Today, Amit Shah Invited As Chief Guest

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014 and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day. 

Telangana Formation Day: Ministry Of Culture To Celebrate 8 Years Of Telangana Today, Amit Shah Invited As Chief Guest
Special guards during rehearsals ahead of the Telangana Formation Day celebration on June 2 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 8:59 am

The Ministry of Culture will organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on June 2 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event, officials said on Tuesday.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014 and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrshekar Rao's office tweeted, "As #Telangana completes 8 years and celebrates its 9th #TelanganaFormationDay, CM Sri KCR has extended greetings to the people of the State. Hon'ble CM recalled that the State of Telangana was formed due to the great sacrifices and is being rebuilt keeping that in mind."

Related stories

Telangana: PM Modi Slams 'Parivaarvadi' Parties, CM KCR Calls Out 'Bhaashanbaazi'

'Will Establish Ram Rajya': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Starts Mandir-Masjid Row

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will also attend the event that will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the ministry said.

Telangana Formation Day programme

The programme aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India's youngest state, that is celebrating its eight anniversary this year.

Popular singers from Telangana will be performing at the event that will also witness performances by school children from Haryana which is a paired state under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

"As this year marks the 75th year of Independence, the government is celebrating and commemorating India's glorious history, its people, culture and achievements," the ministry said in a statement.

The celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commenced on March 12, 2021 and started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence. The commemorations will end after a year on August 15, 2023. 

Tags

National Telangana Formation Day Ministry Of Culture 8 Years Of Telangana Telangana Amit Shah Chief Guest
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police