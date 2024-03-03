Tejashwi Responds To Modi's Barbs About Father Lalu Prasad At Patna Rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to the stage on Sunday to highlight his father Lalu Prasad's accomplishments as the railway minister, a day after corruption allegations were leveled against him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav delivered his response to the prime minister at a massive rally in the Bihar capital, where prominent opposition figures such as Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also addressed the crowd.

Referring to Modi's speeches at back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts, Yadav said, "Modi ji had indirectly taunted me yesterday, saying I was wary of speaking about my father's deeds. I am responding to him. May he take note with eyes and ears open as I speak in front of the massive crowd (Jan sailab) out here".