Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Teenaged Boy Dead After Allegedly Jumping Off From 21st Floor

Sixteen-year-old Anand Upadhyay, a resident of Liluah in neighbouring Howrah and a student of Don Bosco School who had gone to visit his aunt, allegedly jumped off from her balcony on the 21st floor of the building at around 9 pm on Friday, the police said.

Teenaged Boy Dead After Allegedly Jumping Off From 21st Floor
Suicide. iStock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 9:26 pm

A teenage boy has died after allegedly jumping off from the 21st floor of a highrise in Topsia area of the city, police said on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old Anand Upadhyay, a resident of Liluah in neighbouring Howrah and a student of Don Bosco School who had gone to visit his aunt, allegedly jumped off from her balcony on the 21st floor of the building at around 9 pm on Friday, the police said.

Related stories

AFC Cup 2022: Liston Colaco Hat-Trick Powers ATK Mohun Bagan Rout Basundhara Kings 4-0  

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Indian Players Serve As Role Models To Pakistan Counterparts

Paytm Forms Joint Venture General Insurance Firm; To Invest Rs 950 Crore In 10 Years

"The boy's mother said that the boy fell down while playing in the balcony but our initial probe revealed that he did not want to return home and was angry. But after some time he asked his mother to book a cab to return home. Amidst this he suddenly ran towards the balcony and jumped off," a police official said. The boy was declared dead when residents of the apartment building rushed him to a nearby hospital, he said. Investigation into the incident is on.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Suicide Death Suicide Attempt Police Investigation Death Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental