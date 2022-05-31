Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Targeted Killings Continue In J&K, Gunmen Kill Teacher Recruited Under PM's Package For Kashmiri Pandits

In yet another targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a woman migrant teacher recruited under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package for Kashmiri migrants was shot dead by terrorists.

CRPF personnel in Kashmir. (Representative image) AP

Updated: 31 May 2022 12:41 pm

A migrant teacher from Jammu was shot dead by terrorists at the Gopalpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The slain teacher has been identified as Rajni wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district of Jammu, according to the police. 

She was recruited under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package for Kashmiri migrants.

Following the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off by forces to nab the attackers. 

Condemning the targetted killing, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace."

 

Lashing out at the government, Mehbooba Mufti expressed, "Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal it's obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti-Muslim narrative spun by BJP."
 


Former J&K minister Sajad Gani Lone expressed his pain and anger over the killing and said, "Cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths. A teacher- an innocent female hailing from Samba has been shot dead in Kulgam. May her soul rest in peace."

 

Targeted killings have been on a rise in Kashmir. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee, was killed by militants in the Budgam district. Last week, TV artist Amreen Bhat died after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists opened fire at her in the Chadoora area of Budgam.

