Tamil Nadu Reports 649 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 649 new Covid-19 cases including a returnee from Telangana, pushing the overall tally to 35,60,810, the health department said.

COVID-19
COVID-19

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:59 pm

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033, a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 906 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,16,146 leaving 6,631 active infections.

Chennai continued to top the list with 120 cases, Coimbatore 96 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram recorded zero new infections while the active cases in the district stood at 10.

As many as 18 districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,602 active infections and overall 7,86,177 coronavirus cases.

A total of 20,248 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,85,93,666, the health bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

