Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 2,672 Covid Cases; Tally Of Active Infections In City Over 6,000

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. The death toll remains at 38,026.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:12 pm

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. It saw 2,672 in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from the Maldives, pushing the overall tally to 34,82,775 to date, the Health Department said on Sunday.
     

There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026, a bulletin said here.
     

As many as 1,487 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,30,245 leaving 14,504 active infections.
     

Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases.
     

The State capital leads among districts with 6,058 active infections and overall 7,64,604 cases.
     

A total of 33,289 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,72,46,684 so far, said the bulletin.

