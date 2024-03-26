Tamil Nadu: DigiYatra System To Roll Out In Chennai Airport This Week

The AAI official reportedly said, “They have to enter their name, phone number, and Aadhaar details to register, and subsequently, their flight details before the journey. They also need to take a picture of themselves and upload it. When the passenger reaches the airport, the QR code generated by the app must be shown at the e-gate, and a camera there will take their photo. Similarly, before the security check and boarding, they can easily walk through after a facial scan. There will be separate e-gates for DigiYatra passengers."