Tamil Nadu: DigiYatra System To Roll Out In Chennai Airport This Week

The domestic terminal of Chennai airport will be able to provide the DigiYatra facilities from this week.
The Airports Authority of India officials told The Hindu that the trial runs for the facility has been in progress for the last few weeks and after facing no glitches, they have decided to make it available in the domestic terminal.
The AAI official reportedly said, “They have to enter their name, phone number, and Aadhaar details to register, and subsequently, their flight details before the journey. They also need to take a picture of themselves and upload it. When the passenger reaches the airport, the QR code generated by the app must be shown at the e-gate, and a camera there will take their photo. Similarly, before the security check and boarding, they can easily walk through after a facial scan. There will be separate e-gates for DigiYatra passengers."
“We won’t compel passengers. If they think it is convenient and want to use it, they can do so,” he added.
What is the DigiYatra system?
The DigiYtra facility requires the use of facial recognition technology in the system aiming to decrease the amount of time passengers have to wait at the entry and security check areas.
It also enables them to complete the necessary procedures before boarding a flight faster than manual check-ins.
To utilize the system, individuals must first download and register on the DigiYatra app.
The DigiYatra service was initially introduced in India six years ago.
Currently, it has undergone expansion and multiple airports across the country have implemented the system.
However, several people expressed their dissatisfaction on social media claiming that they were compelled to utilize the service at select airports.