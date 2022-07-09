Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Sword-wielding Desperado From Bihar Sets Social Media Aflutter

The incidence of a bare-chested man wielding a sword and intimidating a school headmaster in Bihar has gone viral on social media.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 4:15 pm

Students of a school in a north Bihar district had the shock of their life when a bare-chested man, menacingly wielding a sword, pounced upon their headmaster.

The incident took place earlier this week in the Jokihat police station area of Araria district and a video, shot by some curious bystander, has now gone viral on social media. The police are now trying to make sense of the divergent versions it has received from Jehangir, the headmaster, and the desperado named Akbar, which makes the matter more piquant.

Notably, Jehangir has received no injuries and in his complaint, he has accused Akbar of repeatedly pointing the sword at him, but not striking a blow. "Jehangir has alleged that Akbar lives close to the school and he has been in the habit of snatching money from people, threatening them with sharp-edged objects. It has also been alleged that Akbar made Jehangir hand over Rs 2,000 which he was carrying to purchase items for meals to be prepared at the school," Jokihat SHO Ghanshyam Kumar said on Saturday.

However, Akbar, who seems to have come back to his senses, has expressed regret but repudiated the charge of extortion. "Akbar has also claimed that his own daughter studied at the school and he took law into his own hands, upset over school authorities not releasing money for the purchase of school uniforms under a state government scheme," said the SHO.

An investigation was underway, taking both versions into account and the viral video was also being examined, the police officer added.

Tags

National Araria District Desperado Jokihat Police Station School Headmaster Extortion
Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

