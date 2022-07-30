Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Suspected Drug Dealers Held In Kannur; Drugs Seized

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested with a huge collection of banned narcotic substances including LSD stamps, hashish oil, and ganja in this north Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

Only three days back 1900 kg of dry ganja worth more than Rs one crore was seized Representational image

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 1:38 pm

The arrested were identified as Shahin Rajan (25) and Eble Jose (28), both hailing from here.

Among them, Jose was found to be running a stationery shop at the local market here, police said.

Both had been under the surveillance of the district Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force for some time and a team of personnel, attached to the Town Police Station here, nabbed them with the banned drugs, they said.

A total of 26.1 gm hashish oil, 20 LSD stamps, some nitrazepam tablets, and ganja were seized from the accused, police added.

(Inputs from PTI)

