Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Review Of PMLA Judgment

The Supreme Court has agreed to list a plea that seeks the reviewing of its judgment over the Enforcement Directorate's powers.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 12:15 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a plea seeking review of its order upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers related to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search, and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"Okay, we will list it," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said after the plea was mentioned before it.

It is a common experience in the world over that money laundering can be a "threat" to the good functioning of a financial system, the apex court observed on July 27 while upholding the validity of certain provisions of the PMLA. It underlined that this is not an "ordinary offense".

Related stories

Mukesh Ambani-Backed Reliance Approaches Supreme Court, Files Contempt Petition Against Sebi: Report

Supreme Court Upholds ED Power To Arrest Under PMLA: Orders Enhanced Pay Scale For Judicial Officers

ED Arrests Are 'Not Arbitrary', Says SC; Upholds Validity Of PMLA Provisions

The Centre has been insisting money laundering is an offense that is committed not only by unscrupulous businessmen but also by terror organizations, posing a grave threat to national security.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had said authorities under the 2002 Act are "not police officers as such" and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench had said supply of an ECIR copy in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory and it is enough if the ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such an arrest. The petitioners in the case had raised the issue of the contents of ECIR not being disclosed to the accused.

The court's judgment came on a clutch of over 200 petitions filed by individuals and other entities questioning various provisions of the PMLA, a law which the opposition has often claimed has been weaponized by the government to harass its political adversaries. 

Tags

National Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?