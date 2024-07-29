National

Supreme Court Starts Special Lok Adalat, Allows Media Cameras Inside Courtrooms

In a first, the first seven benches of the Supreme Court commenced a special Lok Adalat at 2 pm on Monday for an amicable resolution of disputes, with media cameras being allowed inside courtrooms.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India | Photo: PTI/File
It said cases with elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor-accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour, pending before the apex court would be taken up to facilitate a speedy disposal.

The week-long special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, began with the aim to "facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases", in matters that have "elements of settlement".

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said the first seven benches of the apex court will hear cases in the special Lok Adalat at 2 pm.

The top court will hold the special Lok Adalat till August 3, in an effort to reduce the pendency of cases.

"From today till Friday, we will have the Supreme Court Lok Adalat and the first seven benches will sit for it. If lawyers have cases which can go before the Lok Adalat, please bring them," the CJI said at the outset of the day's proceedings.

Justice Chandrachud had earlier requested citizens, who have pending cases before the Supreme Court, to take part in the special Lok Adalat to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

In a video message uploaded on the court's website, he had said, "From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court."

Most significantly, the CJI had said judges dedicated to the institution of justice are concerned about the large backlog of cases.

"The Lok Adalat represents a very informal technology-based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary, consensual mode.

"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues and the staff of the Supreme Court, I would appeal to all citizens who have cases before the Supreme Court or lawyers advocates on record to take the advantage and benefit of this opportunity in an attempt to resolve the cases speedily, in a manner which is acceptable to every contesting party," Justice Chandrachud had said.

The top court said Lok Adalats are an integral component of the country's judicial system, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

