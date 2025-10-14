Supreme Court Postpones Hearing On Petition By Wangchuk’s Wife Challenging His Detention To Oct 15

The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing On Petition By Wangchuk’s Wife Challenging His Detention To Oct 15
Sonam Wangchuk | File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 15 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention.

  • The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time.

  • Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 15 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time, PTI reported. 

On October 6, 2025, the Supreme Court orally requested the Union government to consider disclosing the grounds of Wangchuk's preventive detention to his wife. The request was made during a hearing in which the Centre argued that her habeas corpus petition was merely an attempt to create an “emotive atmosphere.”

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24. His wife, Angmo, approached the Supreme Court seeking a directive for the authorities to produce him before the court. She noted that it had been ten days since Wangchuk was reportedly detained in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on September 26, and that she had received no information regarding the reasons for his detention or his current health condition.

Related Content
Related Content
Himalayan Woe: People protest for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule in Leh on September 25 - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The protests erupted outside the BJP office in Leh amid a 35-day hunger strike led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). The groups were demanding urgent, result-oriented talks with the Centre on long-standing issues, including statehood and the extension of Sixth Schedule status to the region.

A Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria issued notices to both the Union government and the Ladakh administration, observing that “something has been done” for the time being. The court scheduled the next hearing for October 14.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Eye Victory Against New Zealand

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Piling Up Pressure On SA, Lead Extended To 145 Runs

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

  4. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  5. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?