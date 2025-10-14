Supreme Court Postpones Hearing On Petition By Wangchuk’s Wife Challenging His Detention To Oct 15

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24. His wife, Angmo, approached the Supreme Court seeking a directive for the authorities to produce him before the court. She noted that it had been ten days since Wangchuk was reportedly detained in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on September 26, and that she had received no information regarding the reasons for his detention or his current health condition.