Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict In Karnataka Hijab Ban Matter

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 11:23 am

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the high court verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

-With PTI Input

National Supreme Court Karnataka Hijab Ban Hijab Muslim Community Justice Judiciary New Delhi
