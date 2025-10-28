Supreme Court Begins Hearing On Stagnant Careers Of Civil Judges Nationwide

The Supreme Court commenced hearings on Tuesday on the long-pending issue of framing nationwide criteria for determining seniority in the higher district judicial services, amid concerns over the tardy career progression of entry-level judicial officers. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K Vinod Chandran, and Joymalya Bagchi, took note of the "anomalous situation" where civil judges (junior division) often retire without reaching principal district judge (PDJ) roles or high court elevation, dissuading bright young lawyers from joining the service.