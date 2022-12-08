Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Support To BJP Reflects Anger Against Dynasty Rule: Modi

Home National

Support To BJP Reflects Anger Against Dynasty Rule: Modi

Addressing party workers here, Modi said the support to BJP shows that people's anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:59 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Gujarat has broken all records and created history by showering love on the BJP despite the party being in power in the state for 25 years.

Addressing party workers here, Modi said the support to BJP shows that people's anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising.

He said people had voted for the BJP as it was taking all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest.

"I am thankful to the voters of Himachal also, where our vote share was just less than one per cent below that of the winning party," he said.

"I bow to people. Their blessings are overwhelming," the prime minister said.

The BJP was on course to win 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly, its best ever performance in Gujarat.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Gujarat Results: Meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP Satrap Who Helped Modi-Shah Win Gujarat

Uddhav Thackeray Greets PM Modi Over BJP’s Gujarat Victory

Overcome With A Lot Of Emotions: PM Modi On BJP’s Record-Breaking Win In Gujarat

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Gujarat Elections Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe