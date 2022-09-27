Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Sunny Morning In Delhi

The city recorded a relative humidity of 90 per cent at 8.30 am, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:02 am

It was a sunny Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, officials said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" (107) category around 9.15 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

-With PTI Input

