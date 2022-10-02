Sunny Day In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles At 35.2 Degrees Celsius

It was a sunny day in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The day's minimum temperature had settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, they said. The humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 47 per cent, the IMD official said.

According to the weatherman, the sky will remain clear on Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (179) category at 6 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)