National

Sukhu, His Wife And A By-poll: Whose Fortunes Shine At Dehra?

Fielding Kamlesh Thakur was Sukhu’s trump card against the BJP to make the party’s going tough for the two-time former MLA Hoshiar Singh under whose term the constituency did not witness much development

Facebook
CM Such with wife Kamlesh Thakur Photo: Facebook
info_icon

With his wife Kamlesh Thakur in the driving seat in the electoral battle at Dehra that is slated to witness a by-poll on July 10, it’s up to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu to see how best he can navigate her maiden ride to politics with finesse.

That is how the poll scenes look like in one of the three assembly constituencies in Himachal, promising change in the political fortunes of Dehra—which has never been such a highly contested turf for the ruling Congress or BJP, which have alternated power in the state every five years.

This is the first time that a sitting Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh got his wife—a homemaker, to take the electoral plunge to solidify his dynasty after facing his party's MLAs' revolt and a bid by BJP to topple his 15-month-old government early this year.

The choice to field Kamlesh Thakur

By fielding his wife against two-time independent MLA Hoshiar Singh, now a BJP candidate, Sukhu wants to hit two wickets with one ball.

Firstly, Dehra being a constituency falling in Kangra, the state’s biggest district, Sukhu aimed to gain a foothold here and eventually move to Dehra in the next 2027 assembly polls, making a possible exit from Nadaun which falls in Hamirpur—a comparatively smaller district.

“Only one of us, either Kamlesh (Thakur) or I will be contesting the next election,” he says to counter BJP’s criticism of dynasty politics.

Kangra has 15 assembly seats of which 10 were with the Congress till Sudhir Sharma got elected from Dharamshala on the BJP ticket in the recent bypoll, reducing the Congress numbers to nine. Sudhir Sharma, a former Congress minister and Dharamshala MLA, is one of the six Congress rebels. 

He was not made cabinet minister by Sukhu. This became a major reason for his revolt and cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha poll with five other disgruntled Congress MLAs. 

If Kamlesh gets elected in the July 10 by-poll, Congress will strengthen its position in Kangra politics since being accused of ignoring the district.

BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan celebrates after being elected as Rajya Sabha member at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex in Shimla | - PTI
Himachal Pradesh: BJP Wins Impossible Battle Despite Congress Majority After Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

BY Ashwani Sharma

Secondly, Sukhu wants to prove to his party detractors and also the BJP that he happens to be firmly in the saddle like his Congress predecessor Virbhadra Singh, who could quell the dissent and run the government for five years without letting the rivals overpower him. 

“Himachal Pradesh is the only state, after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where the operation lotus was foiled. Now that the Congress strength in the 68-member House has already risen to 38, after we won four out of six by-polls in the June 1 election, our numbers will grow to over 40 after three forthcoming by-polls. The government will last its full term. I advise Jairam Thakur to give up his dreams to topple the government and become Chief Minister," Sukhu told Outlook after the campaign ended on Monday.

In February 2024, six Congress MLAs revolted against Sukhu and cross-voted for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha. Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the seat despite the party's majority in the House. The MLAs were slapped with disqualification by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for defying the party whip in the House during the passing of the Budget for 2024-25. They later joined the BJP and contested the by-poll. Only two returned to the House causing the rest four to face defeat.

Sukhu says they were part of the BJP conspiracy to topple the government. “They got sold out to the BJP, which paid and sent them suitcases stashed with cash. These MLAs also betrayed the people who refused to vote them back,” he says.

As a result, the Congress tally in the House had dropped to 34 –one short of a majority in the House. The numbers rose to 38 eventually in the by-poll, giving stability to the Sukhu government. The party had 40 MLAs when it formed the government in 2022.

null - null
Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ironically, three independents Hoshiar Singh (Dehra) K L Thakur (Nalagarh), and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) also resigned from the House at the behest of the BJP and went on protests demanding that their resignations be accepted.

Before the Speaker could accept resignations, they joined the BJP and are now contesting the by-poll on the saffron party tickets. Will they meet a similar fate as the four Congress rebels or help the BJP to vindicate its position?

Fielding Kamlesh Thakur was Sukhu’s trump card against the BJP to make the party’s going tough for the two-time former MLA Hoshiar Singh under whose term the constituency did not witness much development successively in the BJP regime and also 15 months of that of the Congress. The issue of the Pong Dam oustees and the central university campus continues to haunt Dehra for years now.

But now, the Chief Minister is promising to make Dehra a model of development, give lands to landless dam oustees, and open new administrative offices, including the Superintendent of Police.

The electoral battle in Dehra

The mood in the constituency is also upbeat. People praise Hoshiar Singh for being a highly accessible person, who has a close connection with the people but they draw a comparison to what an opposition MLA can bring to the table in the constituency as compared to the CM’s wife.

“Congress will be in power for another half and half year. Kamlesh can certainly make a difference to an unattended constituency because of being Chief Minister’s wife,” said Kartar Dhiman, a shopkeeper at Dehra. Slogans like “Kamlesh ko Jeetao, MLA ke sath Mukhya Mantri free pao” (Elect Kamlesh, get Chief Minister free with MLA ) also reverberate in the area.

Advertisement

Why independent MLAs resigned their seats and imposed an election unnecessarily is also a question posed by Congress to the BJP candidates like Hoshiar Singh and others.

During the BJP regime, Dehra faced neglect as being part of the Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency represented by Anurag Thakur. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur did not give much of a push to development here.

Kamlesh, on the other hand, says there will be a Chief minister’s office at Dehra once she wins the election. During the campaign, she hard-sold her connection with the constituency as being a daughter and sister. Her childhood was spent in Dehra and now the people will not send their daughter to the assembly empty-handed.

Advertisement

Dehra earlier was part of the Jaswan-Pragpur constituency from 1967. However, in 2012, it was made a separate Assembly constituency.

The BJP, on the other hand, has mobilised its organisational machinery to ensure that it was not on a losing wicket by inducting the independent MLAs, who earlier had been supporting the Congress.  

Two of three constituencies including Dehra, going to the by-poll on July 10, also fall in Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency where the former union minister has won the Lok Sabha poll for the fifth time. The party's prestige, more than that of Anurag Thakur, is also at stake. 

But the party's decision to prefer turncoats over grassroot party leaders in giving tickets to contest the by-poll, has made the BJP's going difficult despite the party having swept all four Lok Sabha seats in the June 1, 2024, general elections.

Advertisement

The BJP has alleged that Congress used money power and misused the government machinery in the poll. "There is an atmosphere of fear, terror, and extortions in the poll. But, people will not fall into the Congress trap," says former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who predicts the poll outcome to have implications on the fate of the Sukhu government and the state's politics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit - Watch
  2. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  3. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  5. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  2. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues High Tide Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut, Exams Postponed | Latest Updates
  3. Ukraine War: Russia To Discharge All Indians From Army After PM Modi Raises Issue With Putin
  4. In Modi's First Visit To Russia Since Ukraine War, US' Message For Sovereignty
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
Entertainment News
  1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan Arrive In Style For The Haldi
  2. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  3. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  4. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  3. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  4. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  5. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Carlos Alcaraz Takes On Tommy Paul In Wimbledon QF
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda