Sukhu, His Wife And A By-poll: Whose Fortunes Shine At Dehra?

“Himachal Pradesh is the only state, after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where the operation lotus was foiled. Now that the Congress strength in the 68-member House has already risen to 38, after we won four out of six by-polls in the June 1 election, our numbers will grow to over 40 after three forthcoming by-polls. The government will last its full term. I advise Jairam Thakur to give up his dreams to topple the government and become Chief Minister," Sukhu told Outlook after the campaign ended on Monday.