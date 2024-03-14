Sudha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

Sudha Murthy took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday in presence of her husband NR Narayana Murthy while admisitered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliamanet House.
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.
The engineer-turned-philanthropist was nominated for this role on International Women's Day this year.
She is the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and has authored several books, mostly for children.
Murthy, 73, is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).
Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over USD 80 billion.
Advertisement
Their daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.