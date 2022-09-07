Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Start-Up Ecosystem's Progress In Assam Fast-Paced: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The start-up ecosystem in the country has brought in a new wave in the global economy and the youths have been able to take advantage of this, Himanta Biswa Sarma said at an event organised to celebrate Assam's start-up ecosystem.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:42 pm

The start-up ecosystem in Assam may have started late but its progress has been fast-paced, creating a beacon of hope for the youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

The start-up ecosystem in the country has brought in a new wave in the global economy and the youths have been able to take advantage of this, Sarma said at an event organised to celebrate Assam's start-up ecosystem here.

He pointed out that in the States' Startup Ranking 2021, Assam was recognised as a leader in the category of developing a startup ecosystem.

The chief minister also congratulated the seven proptech start-ups selected by Gruhas Aspire, a start-up accelerator focused on high potential proptech startups in India.

Sarma said that incubated startups from both cohorts had impacted around 3.4 lakh lives and provided direct employment opportunities to 260. Meanwhile, 76 start-ups from two cohorts generated Rs 42.6 crore revenue and 54 incubated startups from three cohorts raised cumulative external funding of Rs 30 crore during the financial year 2020-21, the CM added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Start-Up Ecosystem Global Economy States' Startup Ranking 2021 Assam Start-up Accelerator
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic