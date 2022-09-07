Start-Up Ecosystem's Progress In Assam Fast-Paced: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The start-up ecosystem in Assam may have started late but its progress has been fast-paced, creating a beacon of hope for the youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

The start-up ecosystem in the country has brought in a new wave in the global economy and the youths have been able to take advantage of this, Sarma said at an event organised to celebrate Assam's start-up ecosystem here.

He pointed out that in the States' Startup Ranking 2021, Assam was recognised as a leader in the category of developing a startup ecosystem.

The chief minister also congratulated the seven proptech start-ups selected by Gruhas Aspire, a start-up accelerator focused on high potential proptech startups in India.

Sarma said that incubated startups from both cohorts had impacted around 3.4 lakh lives and provided direct employment opportunities to 260. Meanwhile, 76 start-ups from two cohorts generated Rs 42.6 crore revenue and 54 incubated startups from three cohorts raised cumulative external funding of Rs 30 crore during the financial year 2020-21, the CM added.

