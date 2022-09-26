Stalin Greets Manmohan Singh On Birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday on Monday. The Chief Minister said the erudite scholar provided stability in governance and maintained dignity in public life.

"Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister & erudite scholar Dr Manmohan Singh. He provided stability in governance, maintained dignity in public life, alleviated poverty and did all this while being an epitome of humility," Stalin said in his tweet.

The Chief Minister wished Singh good health and happiness. Singh, a renowned economist, was India's prime minister between 2004-14 during the Congress-led UPA rule.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

