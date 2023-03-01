'Stalin For PM': J&K National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah Suggests MK Stalin As Opposition's PM In 2024

Jammu Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there are chances for DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to become the Prime Minister of India if Opposition parties come together and win the 2024 general elections.

After arriving in Chennai to take part in Stalin's birthday celebrations, Abdullah on the question of prospective prime ministerial candidates said a decision could be made on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a win by a united Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked on chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, Abdullah said, "Why not? Why can't he become the Prime Minister?"

To a question on Opposition unity, Abdullah said Stalin and DMK have done very well. He said when the nation's diversity is protected, then unity is guarded. He added that the Tamil Nadu's ruling party has done well on nurturing Opposition and national unity.

In separate comments, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also praised Stalin and said he will rise to national prominence.

Akhilesh said Stalin has done "exemplary work" for Tamil Nadu's development as its Chief Minister. He was speaking at a DMK event organised here to mark Stalin's 70th birthday.

Recalling Stalin's rise through the ranks of the DMK and especially his tenure as the first elected Mayor of Chennai, Yadav referred to the leader's arrest during the Emergency and said this was his contribution for democracy.

Lauding the various social welfare schemes piloted by Stalin, Akhilesh praised the DMK chief's efforts in forging a platform for social justice and said, "I along with other leaders would love to lead future generations towards justice...I wish him great health and immense drive to advance his unique pursuit of social justice and equality-oriented good governance. I am certain that he will rise to great political heights and national prominence."

(With PTI inputs)