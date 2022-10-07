Friday, Oct 07, 2022
SSC Exams To Conduct Exams In Hindi And English, Former CM Accuses BJP Of Spreading Hindi

The Janata Dal leader tweeted that the move by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a sign of BJP's intentional Hindi imposition in South India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

07 Oct 2022

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to bring down regional languages after the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced it is set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 in English and Hindi.

Kumaraswamy tweeted: “SSC jobs only in Hindi and English. No option for regional language. If this isn’t an example of Hindi imposition, then what is?”

The Janata Dal leader said the move to conduct the exams in English and Hindi was to intentionally promote Hindi in South India. “BJP is adamant that they want to bring down regional languages. They want to build a tomb with a three-language policy. This is an attempt to make inroads for Hindi in South India.” Demanding exams in Kannada, he said, “Jobs in Karnataka are for Kannadigas.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “PM Modi has said all languages are souls of this country. All languages are respected. No point talking about it.”

However, BJP leader BC Nagesh termed it an attempt to gain traction ahead of the polls. He said, “It’s election time. That’s why Kumaraswamy is speaking of this. If the BJP had stopped the Kannada language, which was there earlier, then you could say BJP is stopping the usage of Kannada. That’s not the case. So it’s only because of elections he’s speaking.”

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, CT Ravi, said, “They want to make everything an issue. SSC exams have been conducted in English and Hindi since 1975. We were not in power then. In 1996, Devegowda was the PM. The same was done then too. It’s not new today. No need for controversy.” He said descriptive exams can be in a local language. “It’s wrong propaganda by them,” he said.

