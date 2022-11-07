Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Spurt In Dengue Cases In Assam’s Karbi Anglong District; Schools-Colleges Ordered Shut

With over 270 cases of dengue detected in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district within the last five days, preventive measures have been initiated against the ‘impending epidemic’, an official order said on Sunday.

Dengue cases in Prayagraj
Dengue cases in Prayagraj Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:23 am

With over 270 cases of dengue detected in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district within the last five days, preventive measures have been initiated against the ‘impending epidemic’, an official order said on Sunday.

All government and private schools and colleges falling under Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area will remain closed from Monday to Saturday, the order by the principal secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, said.

A release by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, said that out of 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from Karbi Anglong district.

Of the remaining 14, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported eight cases. While two cases were registered in Nalbari, one each was found in Charaideo, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Hojai.

The Mission Director, NHM-Assam, MS Lakshmi Priya, along with other officials, visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong during the day to take stock of the situation and to provide support to the district team to control the outbreak.

“The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation,” the NHM release said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Fogging Drive Intensified Amid Spurt In Dengue Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

Dengue Under 'Control', Opposition 'Creating Panic': UP Deputy CM

UP CM Adityanath Orders Officials To Increase Surveillance To Control Spread Of Dengue Cases

Tags

National 270 Cases Of Dengue Detected The Mission Director NHM-Assam MS Lakshmi Priya Impending Epidemic Assam Karbi Anglong District Preventive Measures
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists