Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Spokesperson's Remarks Do Not Reflect The Government's Views: MEA On Comments At The Prophet.

The MEA has, in its latest comments over the Prophet Mohammed row, stated that the comments do not reflect the views of the Indian government at all.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 7:31 pm

The Ministry of External Affairs, over increasing anger from the Arab countries, on Thursday said, "We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," at a media briefing.


"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added.

Asked about the claim in an Iranian readout that said that after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday, the latter said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson, Bagchi said: "My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down." He was responding to a question on the issue.


The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

