SpiceJet Cancellations, Delays Leave Passengers Stranded

Summary of this article
Three flights cancelled due to grounded aircraft and earlier weather disruption affecting crew limits.
Two Mumbai–Ahmedabad services delayed but later departed after hold-ups.
Passengers report lack of staff, long queues and poor communication at the airport.
Several SpiceJet flights from Mumbai were cancelled or delayed on Wednesday, 29 April, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and seeking information.
The airline confirmed that three flights—Mumbai to Delhi, Gorakhpur and Bengaluru—were cancelled due to operational issues. These included an aircraft being grounded and adverse weather at Bagdogra, the previous station, which also led to crew duty time limitations.
Two Mumbai–Ahmedabad flights were delayed for similar reasons, with earlier weather disruptions at Varanasi and Bagdogra affecting aircraft rotation. Both services eventually departed after delays.
SpiceJet said additional flights would operate on Thursday, April 30, to accommodate affected passengers, and apologised for the disruption.
Videos from the airport showed long queues of passengers waiting with luggage and struggling to get updates from airline staff. In one clip, a passenger claimed pilots had complained that ground staff were unavailable, leaving basic requests such as water unanswered.
Others reported that ground staff were missing, resulting in baggage not being loaded and prolonged uncertainty for passengers.