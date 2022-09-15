Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Special Status For All Backward States If Non-BJP Alliance Comes To Power At Centre: Nitish

"If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 2:14 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward states" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

"If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bihar CM Backward States BJP Politics Centre Government Nitish Kumar Patna Bihar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'