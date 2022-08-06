Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
National

Soldier Opens Fire At Kolkata’s Indian Museum, Injuries 2 Colleagues

Kolkata: The CISF jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.

CISF opens fire in Kolkata.(File photo-Representational image) Representative image

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

The jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.

The two personnel have suffered bullet injuries, they said.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

