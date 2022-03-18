Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Slain Indian Student Naveen S G’s Body Arriving Home From Ukraine On Sunday: Govt

Ukraine War: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the body of Naveen S G—the killed Indian student in Ukraine would be brought from Ukraine on Sunday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 7:35 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday. 

"Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM," Bommai told reporters here. 

A fourth year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money. 

The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda 

Gyanagouda has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.
 

