Sixty departmental cases against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers are pending as of 31 December 2024, with 22 of these unresolved for more than four years, the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has stated, PTI reported.
The report noted that the “pendency of cases against CBI officers reflects on the reputation and image of the country's premier investigation agency.” Of the total cases, 39 involved Group ‘A’ officers, while 21 were against Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ officials, pending at various stages of inquiry.
The CVC exercises superintendence over the CBI in matters related to offences under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. In its report, the commission also examined delays in cases pending sanction for prosecution against allegedly corrupt government officials.
PTI reported how the CBI stated that by the end of 2024, 200 cases from 46 different organisations were pending for prosecution sanction under the PC Act. Some cases involved multiple accused, resulting in a total of 534 requests for sanction. Of these, 106 cases had been pending beyond the three-month period within which competent authorities are expected to decide, with an additional month allowed if consultation with the Attorney General or other law officers is required.
The CVC report highlighted that the commission routinely reminds concerned central government departments and organisations to expedite decisions in cases exceeding the statutory time limits for prosecution sanction.
Additionally, as of 31 December 2024, 72 references involving 171 officers were pending with different organisations for prior approval under Section 17 A of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). This provision mandates the prior approval of an appropriate authority before initiating any enquiry or investigation into corruption-related offences committed by a public servant. The commission stated that it advises authorities regularly to ensure prompt disposal of such requests from the CBI.
The report also drew attention to staffing shortages within the CBI. Of the total sanctioned strength of 7,300 positions, 5,798 officials were in post, leaving 1,502 vacancies. PTI reported that the largest number of vacancies, 887—were in executive ranks, followed by 503 ministerial staff, 57 technical officers, 48 law officers, and seven canteen staff.
(With inputs from PTI)