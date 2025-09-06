Six Dead After Cargo Ropeway Cable Snaps at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat

A tragic accident at the famous Mahakalika Temple site claimed six lives as a cargo ropeway carrying people downhill broke near its base.

Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Screengrab of the accident
Screengrab of the accident
Summary
  • The ropeway cable snapped near the first tower, killing two lift operators, two labourers, and two others.

  • Rescue teams rushed to the scene; the ropeway had been operating despite bad weather.

  • Pavagadh Hill, a major pilgrimage site attracting 2.5 million visitors annually, remains a popular spiritual destination.

Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident at Pavagadh Hill, which is famous for the Mahakalika Temple at the summit, occurred around 3pm, they said.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The ropeway, meant to carry different items, was going downhill with six persons when the incident occurred, Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya said.

"The deceased comprise two lift operators, two labourers and two others. The impact of the fall was near the base point where the first tower of the cable is located," he said.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.

Local officials were, however, not sure of the height from which the cable car fell.

The main ropeway for use by the public has been shut for the past two days due to inclement weather, Dahiya informed.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year. 

