Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sitharaman Meets EU Commissioner Of Economy, Discusses Global Economic Situation

 India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:26 am

 India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said.

Sitharaman is here to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On the sidelines of these, she has been holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

During their meeting on Friday, Sitharaman and Gentiloni discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during India's Presidency of the G-20 in 2023, the ministry said.

They also discussed the need to further strengthen Multilateral Development Banks to enable them to help countries in need, it said.

So far, Sitharaman has held nearly a dozen bilateral meetings with her counterparts from major countries and those from the neighborhood.

She met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday. According to the ministry, the two ministers discussed several possible areas of collaboration and support by Germany to India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Singapore, UAE Interested In Accepting RuPay, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman  Says Budget To Address Growth, Inflation Concerns

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Arrive In US To Participate In IMF-WB Meeting

Tags

National  India's Finance Minister Multilateral Development Banks Germany India's Presidency G-20 In 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman European Union's Commissioner Of Economy Paolo Gentiloni
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC