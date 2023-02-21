Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sisodia Writes To DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Over Delay In Formation Of Governing Bodies In Colleges

Home National

Sisodia Writes To DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Over Delay In Formation Of Governing Bodies In Colleges

Sisodia, in his letter, also expressed concern over interviews that were held for hiring professors allegedly without full-fledged governing bodies.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 7:34 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh over the delay in formation of governing bodies of 28 government colleges, officials said on Tuesday.

Sisodia, in his letter, also expressed concern over interviews that were held for hiring professors allegedly without full-fledged governing bodies.

“This could lead to a crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges. The experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions,” he said.

Related stories

Sisodia Urges Delhi LG To Stop Proposed Demolition Of Religious Structures For Infrastructure Projects

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI On February 26

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Urges CBI To Defer Questioning

He requested the DU VC to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 government colleges.

“No interviews can take place in these 28 colleges without the formation of full governing bodies as the intent of the government of NCT of Delhi is to create mechanisms whereby the first priority is given to the absorption of existing ad-hoc teachers,” Sisodia wrote.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Delhi Government Politics DU Vice Chancellor Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat