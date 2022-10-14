Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sisodia Calls For Adopting Delhi Electricity Model Across Country

Participating in the state power ministers' meet at Udaipur, Sisodia said making electricity prices flexible like that of petrol and diesel will prove to be harmful for the people and power tariff will never come under control, it said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:48 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for adopting the Delhi electricity model across the country, observing that focus should be on providing affordable or free supply to people, an official statement said.

Participating in the state power ministers' meet at Udaipur, Sisodia said making electricity prices flexible like that of petrol and diesel will prove to be harmful for the people and power tariff will never come under control, it said.

"If the electricity rates fluctuate on the basis of prices of other commodities in the market, this step of the central government can prove to be dangerous and all the burden will come on the common people," the statement quoting Sisodia said.

In the 21st century, electricity is a basic necessity and in such a situation, the government's focus should be on providing 24-hour power supply at affordable rates or for free to the poor public, he said.

People pay taxes to the government and expect good education, health, electricity, water, road, security and employment facilities. It is absolutely wrong to think tax money be spent on providing cheap or free facilities to the people. he said.

Sisodia claimed the financial condition of many states are bad because they did not  provide free electricity to their people. They also did not properly used the tax money, he added.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Repair All Roads, Make Them Pothole-Free Within A Week: Sisodia To PWD Officials

Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Sisodia

Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Delhi Government AAP Delhi Politics Delhi Electricity Model Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC