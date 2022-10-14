Sisodia Calls For Adopting Delhi Electricity Model Across Country

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for adopting the Delhi electricity model across the country, observing that focus should be on providing affordable or free supply to people, an official statement said.

Participating in the state power ministers' meet at Udaipur, Sisodia said making electricity prices flexible like that of petrol and diesel will prove to be harmful for the people and power tariff will never come under control, it said.

"If the electricity rates fluctuate on the basis of prices of other commodities in the market, this step of the central government can prove to be dangerous and all the burden will come on the common people," the statement quoting Sisodia said.

In the 21st century, electricity is a basic necessity and in such a situation, the government's focus should be on providing 24-hour power supply at affordable rates or for free to the poor public, he said.

People pay taxes to the government and expect good education, health, electricity, water, road, security and employment facilities. It is absolutely wrong to think tax money be spent on providing cheap or free facilities to the people. he said.

Sisodia claimed the financial condition of many states are bad because they did not provide free electricity to their people. They also did not properly used the tax money, he added.

-With PTI Input