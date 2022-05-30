Monday, May 30, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police Detains Five Persons From Uttarakhand

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police has said Sidhu Moosewala's death might be related to inter-gang rivalry.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Twitter

Updated: 30 May 2022 6:14 pm

The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, said officials. 

The five men were picked up from the Shimla bypass area in Dehradun and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official told PTI on condition of anonymity. 

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the state government.

The five persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said, who were returning from Hemkund Sahib, which is a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The Punjab Police will now ascertain the role played by them in the singer's murder, the official added. 

The Punjab Police has said that Moosewala's killing might be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalary. Police sources have told PTI that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Moosewala had been on the radar of Brar and Bishnoi, who believe he was responsible for the killing of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. The Brar-Bishnoi side believes Moosewala via his manager hired Kaushal Chaudhary's gang members to kill Middukhera, according to The Tribune. 

(With PTI inputs)

